Adding yet another feather to its cap, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 25,000 units of the XL6 MPV in India since its launch in August 2019. According to the company, the car has helped them lead the MPV segment by occupying a market share of 51%. Moreover, the XL6 now accounts for nearly 14% market share in the premium MPV segment. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Recalling the Maruti Suzuki XL6

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has an eye-catching look, featuring a chrome-garnished cascading grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a silver-colored skid plate, and full-LED automatic headlights. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arches, chrome-covered door handles, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it offers a wheelbase of 2,740mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Maruti Suzuki XL6 offers an all-black six-seater cabin with captain seats for middle-row passengers, faux leather upholstery, automatic climate control, roof-mounted rear AC vents, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with cruise control. The MPV packs a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio 2.0 infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. For safety, it provides multiple airbags, 'Follow-me-home' headlamps, and crash sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K15 petrol engine with SHVS mild-hybrid technology. The setup generates 103hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 138Nm at 4,400rpm. The transmission duties on the MPV are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?