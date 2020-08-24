Force Motors is planning to launch the BS6-compliant Gurkha SUV sometime around October. The off-roader was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and was supposed to be introduced earlier this year. However, the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. As for the highlights, the upcoming Gurkha will offer a refreshed grille, new bumpers, and a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel mill. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Force Gurkha: At a glance

The 2020 Force Gurkha will have an aggressive look akin to its predecessor. However, it will feature an updated grille, new bumpers at both the ends, and rounded headlights with integrated LED DRLs. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, blacked-out ORVMs, squared wheel arches, and alloy wheels wrapped in off-road friendly tires.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Force Gurkha will offer a six-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, circular AC vents, and a power steering wheel. The off-roader SUV will pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. To ensure the safety of passengers, it will provide dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and rear parking sensors.

Information Power and performance

The updated Force Gurkha will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel motor that generates 89hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 260Nm. Meanwhile, the transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Pricing What about the pricing?