Bajaj Auto-owned Husqvarna's Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 have together managed to outsell the KTM 250 Duke in India by selling 725 units in the month of July as compared to 208 of the latter. To recall, the Husqvarna twins were launched in February this year and share the frame, engine, and key parts with their parent bike, the 250 Duke. Here's our roundup.

Information What helped the Husqvarna twins attract more customers?

The unique combination of modern and retro styling elements has helped the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 stand out from the competition. Moreover, their aggressive pricing has also earned them new customers despite Husqvarna being a relatively newer brand in India.

Design Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250: At a glance

Both the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 sit on a steel split trellis frame and feature a naked street design with a narrow seat and blacked-out grab rail. The motorcycles also house a rounded headlamp, handle-bar mounted mirrors, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Besides that, they offer a fully-digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting.

Information Power and performance

The Husqvarna twins draw power from a BS6-compliant 248.76cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 30hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 24Nm at 7,500rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Husqvarna twins come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycles are handled by WP inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?