Last updated on Aug 24, 2020, 07:55 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
MG Motor is planning to launch its Gloster SUV in India sometime around the festive season.
In the latest development, carandbike has reported that the vehicle will come with a host of hi-tech features including a 12.3-inch infotainment panel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 12-speaker sound system.
As for the pocket-pinch, it is likely to start at around Rs. 40 lakh.
MG Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90 sold in China. It will sport a chrome-finished octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, and projector lens headlights with LED DRLs.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
The rear section will feature four exhaust pipes, faux diffuser, and wrap-around LED tail lamps.
MG Gloster is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox. The mill is expected to belch out 212hp/480Nm. The flagship SUV should also get a 4x4 version with multiple driving modes.
The Gloster will sport a premium cabin with three-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It will pack an 8-inch instrument console, a 12-speaker audio system, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options as well as the company's iSmart platform.
For safety, the SUV will offer multiple airbags, ADAS, and a parking camera.
The MG Gloster will be released in India around the festive season. It is likely to be priced at around Rs. 40 lakh. Once launched, the SUV will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, Skoda Kodiaq TSI, and Ford Endeavour.
