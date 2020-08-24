MG Motor is planning to launch its Gloster SUV in India sometime around the festive season. In the latest development, carandbike has reported that the vehicle will come with a host of hi-tech features including a 12.3-inch infotainment panel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 12-speaker sound system. As for the pocket-pinch, it is likely to start at around Rs. 40 lakh.

Exteriors MG Gloster: At a glance

MG Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90 sold in China. It will sport a chrome-finished octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, and projector lens headlights with LED DRLs. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear section will feature four exhaust pipes, faux diffuser, and wrap-around LED tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

MG Gloster is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox. The mill is expected to belch out 212hp/480Nm. The flagship SUV should also get a 4x4 version with multiple driving modes.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Gloster will sport a premium cabin with three-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack an 8-inch instrument console, a 12-speaker audio system, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options as well as the company's iSmart platform. For safety, the SUV will offer multiple airbags, ADAS, and a parking camera.

Information What about the pricing?