Hyundai Venue has bagged the 'Top Safety Pick' award for the year 2020 by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the US. The car fulfilled multiple crash-safety and crash-prevention requirements, recording superior scores in six different crash tests, good headlight rating, and advanced scores in vehicle-to-vehicle as well as vehicle-to-pedestrian frontal collision prevention tests. Here are more details.

The Venue's standard and optional frontal crash prevention features earned superior ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle crash prevention. In both the cases, it was able to avoid crashes at 19km/h and 40km/h. In the vehicle-to-pedestrian test, the Venue earned superior ratings thanks to its Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) system. Moreover, the LED projector headlights earned an acceptable rating from IIHS.

Exteriors Hyundai Venue: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Venue offers a sporty look, featuring a chrome-finished mesh grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a silvered skid plate. For lighting, it gets halogen/LED projector headlights with high-beam assist. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The US-specific Hyundai Venue draws power from a 1.6-liter Smartstream in-line, four-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 119hp of maximum power and 153Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual or an optional Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Hyundai Venue offers a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, adjustable leather seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. The SUV packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink. For safety, there are twin airbags, rear-view camera, blind-spot collision warning (BCW) system, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the pricing?