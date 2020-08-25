TVS Motor Company has launched a new disc brake variant of its Jupiter ZX scooter in India with i-Touchstart silent start system. This feature prolongs the two-wheeler's battery life and comes in handy during stop-go traffic. The scooter has also received an all-in-one lock that uses a single keyhole to operate the steering lock, ignition, seat lock, and fuel tank cap. Here's our roundup.

Design TVS Jupiter ZX: At a glance

The TVS Jupiter ZX sits on an underbone type frame, featuring an indicator-mounted front-apron, a silver-colored grab rail, dual-tone seat, and blacked-out alloys wheels. The scooter also gets a digital-analog instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, a 2-liter glovebox, and a 21-liter under-seat storage compartment. Moreover, it comes in three color options- Matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue, and Royal Wine.

Information Power and performance

The TVS Jupiter ZX draws power from a BS6-compliant 110cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 7hp at 7,000rpm and 8.4Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The motor comes paired to a CVT gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure rider's safety, the new Jupiter ZX variant comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. The suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic hydraulic forks on the front and a three-step adjustable coil spring on the rear end. It also offers two riding modes- Eco and Power.

Information What about the pricing?