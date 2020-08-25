Royal Enfield is planning to launch its much-anticipated cruiser motorcycle, the Meteor 350, in India in September. It will replace the now-discontinued Thunderbird 350X. As per the previous spy shots, the Meteor will come with a number of changes, including a new chassis, an updated bodywork, and a BS6-compliant 350cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Royal Enfield Meteor 350: At a glance

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will offer an eye-catching design, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebars, and a stepped-up seat. The retro look of the tourer will be accentuated by the rounded headlamp, mirrors, and turn indicators. It will also get a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, blacked-out alloy wheels, and an extended exhaust pipe.

Internals Power and performance

At present, the power figures of the Royal Enfield Meteor are unknown. However, it is expected to come with a new BS6-compliant 350cc engine that will be smoother and slightly more powerful than the Thunderbird 350X's. For reference, the Thunderbird 350X packed a 346cc engine that generated 20.7hp of power at 5,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are likely to be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?