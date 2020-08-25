Mahindra has increased the prices of its BS6-compliant Mojo 300 ABS motorcycle for the first time since its launch in India in July. Following the price-revision, the bike has become costlier by up to Rs. 11,000 and now starts at Rs. 2 lakh. As for the highlights, the updated Mojo 300 is available in four color options and packs a BS6-compliant 300cc engine.

Design BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS: At a glance

The updated Mojo 300 ABS looks similar to its BS4 counterpart, featuring a twin-tube exposed frame, a sloping fuel tank, blacked-out body parts, and a stepped-up seat. The bike also gets a halogen headlamp, an LED tail lamp, a digital-analog instrument console, and black-colored alloy wheels. It comes in Black Pearl, Garnet Black, Red Agate, and Ruby Red colors.

Information Power and performance

The Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS draws power from a BS6-compliant 300cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that makes 23hp of power at 7,300rpm and 25.2Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the tourer are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a gas-charged mono-shock unit with an internal floating piston on the rear side.

Pricing What about the pricing?