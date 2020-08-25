Ahead of its global debut on September 2, engine details of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class have leaked. The premium sedan will be offered in mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid as well as regular petrol and diesel engine options. Notably, previous teasers have already revealed that the upcoming S-Class will offer a sophisticated E-Active Body Control system and the world's first rear-seat airbags.

Exteriors 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-covered horizontal slat grille, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. For lighting, it will get LED headlamps with DRLs. The sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and eye-catching alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a ground clearance of 109mm and a wheelbase of 3,106mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class will offer a spacious four-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, automatic climate control, a Burmester sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan will also pack a 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, it will provide multiple airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras among other features.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 S-Class will pack a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder petrol engine that generates 521Nm of peak torque when combined with a 250Nm mild-hybrid powertrain and a maximum power of 500hp when mated to a plug-in hybrid setup. The S580 trim will get a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 motor that makes 492hp/700Nm while the Mercedes-AMG S65 will house an 800hp 6.0-liter engine.

Information What about the pricing?