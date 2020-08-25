Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 08:35 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
BMW Motorrad is planning to launch its G 310 R and G 310 GS adventure tourers in India next month. In the latest development, several dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings of the motorcycles for a token amount of Rs. 50,000.
Notably, the deliveries of the G 310 twins are likely to commence sometime in October.
Here's our roundup.
Both the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will feature a refreshed headlight cluster with a new LED light, an updated tail lamp, eye-catching graphics, and a revamped exhaust system.
Both the bikes are also likely to sport a brand-new instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, stepped-up seats, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a sloping fuel tank.
The BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R are expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 313cc engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The power figures of the motor are not known as of now. However, in the BS4 state, it generates 34hp/28Nm.
The BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R are likely to offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency.
The suspension duties on both the motorcycles are expected to be handled by inverted forks on the front and a cast aluminum dual swing arm with a central spring strut on the rear end.
The BS6-compliant BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are likely to be launched in India in September. They are expected to carry a significant premium over the previous-generation models which sport a price-tag of Rs. 2.99 lakh and Rs. 3.49 lakh, respectively.
