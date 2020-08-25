BMW Motorrad is planning to launch its G 310 R and G 310 GS adventure tourers in India next month. In the latest development, several dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings of the motorcycles for a token amount of Rs. 50,000. Notably, the deliveries of the G 310 twins are likely to commence sometime in October. Here's our roundup.

Design 2020 BMW G 310 R and GS: At a glance

Both the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will feature a refreshed headlight cluster with a new LED light, an updated tail lamp, eye-catching graphics, and a revamped exhaust system. Both the bikes are also likely to sport a brand-new instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, stepped-up seats, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a sloping fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R are expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 313cc engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The power figures of the motor are not known as of now. However, in the BS4 state, it generates 34hp/28Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R are likely to offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency. The suspension duties on both the motorcycles are expected to be handled by inverted forks on the front and a cast aluminum dual swing arm with a central spring strut on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?