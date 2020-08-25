Kia Motors will launch its Sonet sub-compact SUV in India in September. In the latest development, the car's mileage figures have been revealed by TimesDrive. According to the report, the 1.0-liter petrol (iMT) variant will be the least fuel-efficient at 18.2km/liter while the 1.5-liter diesel (MT) model will offer the best mileage figure of 24.1km/liter. Here are more details.

Details A detailed look at the mileage figures

Kia Sonet's 1.0-liter petrol model will deliver a mileage of 18.3km/liter with the 7-speed DCT gearbox and 18.2km/liter with the iMT gearbox. Meanwhile, the 1.2-liter petrol mill will offer a fuel-efficiency of 18.4km/liter. Finally, the 1.5-liter diesel engine will offer a mileage of 19km/liter when paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and 24.1km/liter when mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Exteriors Kia Sonet: At a glance

As for the specifications and highlights of the Kia Sonet, it will have a sporty look, featuring the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, silver-finished faux skid plate, and all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the sub-compact SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, OVRMs, and 16-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Kia Sonet will offer a five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, a wireless smartphone charger, and an air purifier with "virus protection." The sub-compact SUV will pack a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the company's UVO connectivity suite.

Engine Power and performance

The Sonet will be available in four BS6-compliant engine options- 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter WGT diesel, and a 1.5-liter VGT diesel. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual/automatic, 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 1.2-liter petrol mill generates 82hp/115Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol engine belches out 119hp/172Nm. The diesel engine makes 99hp/240Nm (WGT) and 113hp/250Nm (VGT), depending on the tuning.

Information What about the pricing?