Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2020 City hybrid sedan in Malaysia. The new model comes with an i-MMD hybrid technology that utilizes a petrol engine and two electric motors. In terms of styling and features, it is almost identical to the fifth-generation City that is currently available in India, except for featuring some blacked-out body elements. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Honda City hybrid: At a glance

The new Honda City hybrid has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air dam. For lighting, it gets LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, body-colored door handles, and designer alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Honda City hybrid offers a spacious five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel. The sedan packs a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options including MirrorLink. For the safety of the passengers, it provides six airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The City's i-MMD hybrid setup comprises two electric motors and a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 98hp/127Nm. The first motor comes mated to the engine and serves as an integrated starter-generator (ISG). The second one generates 109hp/253Nm of power and sends it to the front wheels using a bespoke gearbox. Notably, a 121hp 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated engine will also be on offer.

Information What about the pricing?