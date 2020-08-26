Ahead of its expected launch this September, images revealing the variants and features of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 have surfaced online. As per the leaks, the cruiser will be available in an entry-level Fireball variant, a mid-tier Stellar, and a range-topping Supernova model. All the three variants will carry the same engine and equipment but differ in terms of styling. Here's our roundup.

Design Royal Enfield Meteor 350: At a glance

The Meteor 350 will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, machined alloy wheels, and a rounded headlamp. It will also get a Bluetooth-enabled GPS system called Tripper Navigation. The base-end Fireball model will offer blacked-out components while the Stellar will feature chrome elements. The Supernova variant will come with premium dual-tone paintwork, a wind screen, a premium seat, and chrome indicators.

Internals Power and performance

The power figures of the Royal Enfield Meteor are not available as of now. However, it is likely to come with an updated BS6-compliant 350cc mill that will be smoother and slightly more powerful than the Thunderbird 350X's. For reference, the Thunderbird 350X came with a 346cc engine that produced 20.7hp of maximum power at 5,250rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle are expected to be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?