Japanese automaker Honda has finally launched the BS6-compliant model of its Jazz hatchback in India. It comes with subtle cosmetic tweaks and a host of new features like LED headlamps, sunroof, and cruise control. However, the biggest change comes in the form of a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine. As for the pricing, the Jazz line-up starts at Rs. 7.50 lakh.

Exteriors 2020 Honda Jazz: At a glance

The 2020 Honda Jazz has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, refreshed front and rear bumpers, as well as an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, electronically-powered ORVMs, and sporty-looking alloy wheels. It comes in Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, and Golden Brown Metallic color options.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Honda Jazz offers a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, sunroof, automatic climate control, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The hatchback also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, it provides dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Honda Jazz draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 90hp of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. In terms of fuel-efficiency, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has pegged the mileage of the manual and automatic models at 16.6km/liter and 17.1km/liter, respectively.

Pricing What about the pricing?