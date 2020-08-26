Luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has unveiled a limited-edition two-seater roadster variant of its Dawn convertible called the Dawn Silver Bullet. The premium vehicle takes inspiration from the roadsters of the 1920s and replaces the standard model's rear seats with titanium and metallic-silver buttresses. Only 50 'Silver Bullets' will be ever made and each unit will come with a numbered plate to highlight exclusivity.

Exteriors Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet: At a glance

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet has an eye-catching premium look, featuring a large blacked-out vertical slat grille, sleek LED headlamps, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. The sides are flanked by the company's iconic suicide doors, body-colored ORVMs, and seven-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the roadster has a length of 5,285mm, a width of 1,947mm, and a wheelbase of 3,112mm.

Information Power and performance

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet retains the 6.6-liter, turbocharged V12 engine present on the standard model. The motor makes 563hp/820Nm and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Moreover, the roadster can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5 seconds and has a top-speed of 250km/h.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet offers a luxurious two seater-cabin, featuring ventilated leather seats, a carbon-fiber dashboard, and a central console surrounded by quilted leather. The roadster packs a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, it provides multiple airbags, infrared cameras, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, parking sensors, and a blind-spot monitor.

Information What about the pricing?