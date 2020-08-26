Italian automaker Ducati has finally launched the updated Panigale V2 as its first BS6-compliant motorcycle in India. At Rs. 17 lakh, it is the cheapest Ducati currently available in the country, replacing the entry-level 959 Panigale. The Panigale V2 comes with a sharp and aggressive styling, a host of electronic driving aids, and a BS6-compliant 955cc Superquadro twin-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Ducati Panigale V2: At a glance

Ducati Panigale V2 is built on a monocoque aluminum frame akin to the 959 Panigale. It offers a fully-faired aggressive look, featuring a transparent visor, dual-split LED headlamps, and a stepped-up seat. The sports tourer also gets a Panigale V4-like single-sided swingarm, a sloping fuel tank, and alloy wheels. It also packs a 4.3-inch digital instrument console with support for Bluetooth connectivity.

Information Power and performance

The Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a BS6-compliant 955cc Superquadro, twin-cylinder engine that belches out 155hp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 104Nm at 9,000rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Ducati Panigale V2 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, bi-directional quick-shifter, anti-wheelie control, cornering ABS, and engine brake control. It also gets three riding modes- Race, Sport, and Street. The suspension duties are handled by 43mm Showa big-piston forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?