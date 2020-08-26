Last updated on Aug 26, 2020, 05:06 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Italian automaker Ducati has finally launched the updated Panigale V2 as its first BS6-compliant motorcycle in India. At Rs. 17 lakh, it is the cheapest Ducati currently available in the country, replacing the entry-level 959 Panigale.
The Panigale V2 comes with a sharp and aggressive styling, a host of electronic driving aids, and a BS6-compliant 955cc Superquadro twin-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
Ducati Panigale V2 is built on a monocoque aluminum frame akin to the 959 Panigale. It offers a fully-faired aggressive look, featuring a transparent visor, dual-split LED headlamps, and a stepped-up seat.
The sports tourer also gets a Panigale V4-like single-sided swingarm, a sloping fuel tank, and alloy wheels.
It also packs a 4.3-inch digital instrument console with support for Bluetooth connectivity.
The Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a BS6-compliant 955cc Superquadro, twin-cylinder engine that belches out 155hp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 104Nm at 9,000rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Ducati Panigale V2 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, bi-directional quick-shifter, anti-wheelie control, cornering ABS, and engine brake control.
It also gets three riding modes- Race, Sport, and Street.
The suspension duties are handled by 43mm Showa big-piston forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.
The Ducati Panigale V2 will be brought to India as a completely-built unit (CBU) from the company's manufacturing facility in Thailand. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and takes on rivals like the BMW S 1000 RR.
