Last updated on Aug 26, 2020, 08:24 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra has finally launched its Marazzo MPV in India, after facing an unexpected delay due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The vehicle comes in three variants of M2, M4+, and M6+. It offers a premium seven/eight-seater cabin and draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Marazzo starts at Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Here's our roundup.
The 2020 Mahindra Marazzo has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with chrome accents, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. For lighting, it gets projector headlights with integrated DRLs.
On the sides, the MPV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16/17-inch designer alloy wheels.
It offers a wheelbase of 2,760mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.
The 2020 Mahindra Marazzo has a luxurious seven/eight-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel.
The MPV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, enabled with support for Mahindra Bluesense app and other connectivity options.
For safety, it offers twin airbags, a rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.
The Marazzo draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 123hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque. It comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
There is also a 1.5-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill on offer that generates 163hp of power and 280Nm of peak torque. The transmission choices available with this engine include a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
In India, the 2020 Mahindra Marazzo starts at Rs. 11.25 lakh for the base-end M2 (7-seater) model and goes up to Rs. 13.59 lakh for the top-spec M6+ (8-seater) trim. At this price-point, the MPV goes against the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta.
