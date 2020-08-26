Mahindra has finally launched its Marazzo MPV in India, after facing an unexpected delay due to the COVID-19 crisis. The vehicle comes in three variants of M2, M4+, and M6+. It offers a premium seven/eight-seater cabin and draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine. As for the pocket-pinch, the Marazzo starts at Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Mahindra Marazzo: At a glance

The 2020 Mahindra Marazzo has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with chrome accents, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. For lighting, it gets projector headlights with integrated DRLs. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16/17-inch designer alloy wheels. It offers a wheelbase of 2,760mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Mahindra Marazzo has a luxurious seven/eight-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel. The MPV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, enabled with support for Mahindra Bluesense app and other connectivity options. For safety, it offers twin airbags, a rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Engine Power and performance

The Marazzo draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 123hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque. It comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is also a 1.5-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill on offer that generates 163hp of power and 280Nm of peak torque. The transmission choices available with this engine include a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?