MG Motor has increased the prices of its Hector Plus SUV for the first time since its launch in India in July. The petrol models of the car have received a price-hike of up to Rs. 24,800 and now start at Rs. 13.73 lakh. Meanwhile, the diesel variants have become costlier by up to Rs. 45,800, and now start at Rs. 14.89 lakh.

Exteriors Here's recalling the MG Hector Plus

The Hector Plus has an eye-catching look, featuring an all-black trapezoidal grille, a muscular bonnet, and a silver-colored skid plate. There is also an all-LED setup for lighting. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. It comes in Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Sky Blue, Starry Black, Burgundy Red, and Glaze Red colors.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MG Hector Plus offers a luxurious six-seater cabin with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a sunroof, and a power steering wheel. The SUV packs a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and 'Follow-me-home' headlights.

Engine Power and performance

The MG Hector Plus is available with three BS6-compliant engine options: 2.0-liter turbo-diesel, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, and 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid. The turbo-diesel motor generates 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and petrol-hybrid mills make 141hp of maximum power and peak torque of 250Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Pricing What about the pricing?