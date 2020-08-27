German automaker Porsche has unveiled the facelifted version of the Panamera, four years after its world premiere in 2016. The new model comes with a host of design tweaks, a hi-tech, feature-rich cabin, and more refined engine options. The automaker has also introduced two new variants for its sports sedan including a plug-in hybrid model and a super-powerful Turbo S variant.

Looks 2021 Porsche Panamera (facelift): At a glance

The updated Panamera features the iconic 'frog face' front synonymous with Porsche cars, along with a new front bumper with larger air intakes, raised rounded LED headlights, and a sloping roof design. The side profile shows body-colored ORVMs as well as door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, and new 20/21-inch alloy wheels. The rear section features a full-width LED taillight and circular quad exhaust units.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The facelifted Panamera offers a premium 5-seater cabin with generous legroom and headroom. It has plush leather upholstery with decorative inlays, a Porsche Design analog clock mounted on the dashboard, a head-up display, and a touchscreen infotainment console. On the safety front, the sedan provides multiple airbags, parking cameras, Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control, Night Vision Assist, and Lane Change Assist.

Engine Power and performance

The new Panamera and Panamera 4 come with a 2.9-liter, V6 bi-turbo engine that makes 326hp of power and 450Nm of peak torque. The Panamera GTS packs a V8 bi-turbo mill that delivers 473hp/620Nm. Meanwhile, the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid gets a 2.9-liter, V6 bi-turbo hybrid powertrain that churns out 552hp/750Nm, while the Turbo S model belches out 621hp/820Nm from its 4-liter V8 petrol engine.

