-
German automaker Porsche has unveiled the facelifted version of the Panamera, four years after its world premiere in 2016.
The new model comes with a host of design tweaks, a hi-tech, feature-rich cabin, and more refined engine options.
The automaker has also introduced two new variants for its sports sedan including a plug-in hybrid model and a super-powerful Turbo S variant.
-
-
2021 Porsche Panamera (facelift): At a glance
-
The updated Panamera features the iconic 'frog face' front synonymous with Porsche cars, along with a new front bumper with larger air intakes, raised rounded LED headlights, and a sloping roof design.
The side profile shows body-colored ORVMs as well as door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, and new 20/21-inch alloy wheels.
The rear section features a full-width LED taillight and circular quad exhaust units.
-
Inside the cabin
-
The facelifted Panamera offers a premium 5-seater cabin with generous legroom and headroom. It has plush leather upholstery with decorative inlays, a Porsche Design analog clock mounted on the dashboard, a head-up display, and a touchscreen infotainment console.
On the safety front, the sedan provides multiple airbags, parking cameras, Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control, Night Vision Assist, and Lane Change Assist.
-
Power and performance
-
The new Panamera and Panamera 4 come with a 2.9-liter, V6 bi-turbo engine that makes 326hp of power and 450Nm of peak torque. The Panamera GTS packs a V8 bi-turbo mill that delivers 473hp/620Nm.
Meanwhile, the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid gets a 2.9-liter, V6 bi-turbo hybrid powertrain that churns out 552hp/750Nm, while the Turbo S model belches out 621hp/820Nm from its 4-liter V8 petrol engine.
-
How much does it cost?
-
In Europe, the 2021 Panamera starts at €91,345 (Rs. 80 lakh) for the base-end Sport Sedan model and goes up to €1,92,845 (Rs. 1.68 crore) for the top-spec Turbo S Executive variant. It can be ordered now and will be available at dealerships in mid-October.
In India, it is expected to be launched in 2021, with prices likely to start at Rs. 1.5 crore.