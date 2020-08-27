German auto giant Audi has launched its most-powerful SUV in the Indian market. Dubbed as the RS Q8, the flagship tourer comes with a bold and striking design, a luxurious cabin with hi-tech features, and a mighty 4.0-liter twin-turbo petrol engine. It is the fastest production SUV around the 20.83km Nurburgring Nordschleife track with a lap time of 7.7 minutes.

Styling Audi RS Q8: At a glance

The Audi RS Q8 has true SUV proportions but looks fairly sportier and not boxy, thanks to its fluidic character lines and edgy design. It features a glossy black mesh grille, sleek Matrix LED headlights, revamped bumpers, and a muscular bonnet. The SUV gets blacked-out B-pillars, 23-inch alloy wheels, a rear diffuser, RS-specific oval tailpipes, an RS-branded spoiler, and a full-width LED taillight setup.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The RS Q8 offers a luxurious five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, leather seats, four-zone automatic climate control, air ionizer, and a RS-specific flat-bottom steering wheel. The SUV also sports a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit, dual center displays (10.1-inch upper and 8.6-inch lower), and an optional Bang & Olufsen sound system. On the safety front, it provides multiple airbags, ABS with ESC, and 360-degree cameras.

Engine Power and performance

Under the hood, the RS Q8 packs a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 600hp of maximum power and 800Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed tiptronic automatic transmission gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and has an electronically-limited top-speed of 250km/h, which can be increased to up to 305km/h.

Information How much does it cost?