Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Hornet 2.0 motorcycle as the company's latest offering in the country. It comes with a brand-new design, a digital instrument cluster, a new BS6-compliant engine, and dual petal-shaped disc brakes for improved heat dissipation as well as braking efficiency. The bookings for the new Hornet 2.0 are currently underway. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda Hornet 2.0: At a glance

The Honda Hornet 2.0 features a sporty look and is built on a diamond type frame. It has a forward-leaning design with a bulky fuel tank, angular shrouds, a stepped-up seat, and golden-colored front forks. It also gets an all-LED lighting setup with an 'X' shaped tail lamp, split grab rails, a blacked-out finish on the alloy wheels and an exhaust can.

Information Engine and power

At the heart of the Honda Hornet 2.0 sits a BS6-compliant 184.40cc engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 17hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 16.1Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety On the road

The Hornet 2.0 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by upside-down telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. Meanwhile, the bike also offers an engine kill switch and a hazard switch for flashing indicator lights.

Key details Pricing and availability