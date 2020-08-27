-
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Hornet 2.0 motorcycle as the company's latest offering in the country.
It comes with a brand-new design, a digital instrument cluster, a new BS6-compliant engine, and dual petal-shaped disc brakes for improved heat dissipation as well as braking efficiency.
The bookings for the new Hornet 2.0 are currently underway.
Here's our roundup.
Honda Hornet 2.0: At a glance
The Honda Hornet 2.0 features a sporty look and is built on a diamond type frame. It has a forward-leaning design with a bulky fuel tank, angular shrouds, a stepped-up seat, and golden-colored front forks.
It also gets an all-LED lighting setup with an 'X' shaped tail lamp, split grab rails, a blacked-out finish on the alloy wheels and an exhaust can.
Engine and power
At the heart of the Honda Hornet 2.0 sits a BS6-compliant 184.40cc engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 17hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 16.1Nm at 6,000rpm.
On the road
The Hornet 2.0 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by upside-down telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Meanwhile, the bike also offers an engine kill switch and a hazard switch for flashing indicator lights.
Pricing and availability
The Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs. 1,26,345 (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and comes with a 6-year warranty package that includes 3-years standard and 3-years optional extended warranty.
The bookings for the tourer have already begun and the deliveries are expected to start by September.
In India, the Hornet 2.0 takes on rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS 200.