MG Motor is working to launch its flagship Gloster SUV in India sometime around the festive season i.e. October. In the latest update, a new set of spy pictures have revealed the interior details and features of the upcoming model. As per the images, the Gloster will offer premium leather upholstery, a 'floating' 12.3-inch touchscreen console, and a rear AC vent with dedicated controls.

Looks MG Gloster: At a glance

The upcoming Gloster was recently spotted undisguised, revealing its design details. It will sport a large chrome-finished octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, and projector lens headlights with LED DRLs. The side profile of the SUV showed silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sharp-looking alloy wheels. On the rear end, it will feature quad exhaust pipes, faux diffuser, and wrap-around LED tail lamps.

Interiors Inside the cabin

According to the latest spy shots, the Gloster will offer a premium dual-tone cabin with leather upholstery, brushed aluminum inlays, a large panoramic sunroof, a 'floating' 12.3-inch touchscreen, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a yacht-style gear selector. The 7-seater model will offer captain seats in the middle row, a bench seat in the third row, and a rear AC vent with dedicated controls.

Engine Power and performance

MG Gloster is likely to be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options. The first option will be a 2.0-liter diesel engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox. This mill makes 212hp of power and 480Nm of torque. A 224hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine is also on the cards and it should come with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?