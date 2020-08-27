-
MG Motor is working to launch its flagship Gloster SUV in India sometime around the festive season i.e. October.
In the latest update, a new set of spy pictures have revealed the interior details and features of the upcoming model.
As per the images, the Gloster will offer premium leather upholstery, a 'floating' 12.3-inch touchscreen console, and a rear AC vent with dedicated controls.
MG Gloster: At a glance
The upcoming Gloster was recently spotted undisguised, revealing its design details. It will sport a large chrome-finished octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, and projector lens headlights with LED DRLs.
The side profile of the SUV showed silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sharp-looking alloy wheels.
On the rear end, it will feature quad exhaust pipes, faux diffuser, and wrap-around LED tail lamps.
Inside the cabin
According to the latest spy shots, the Gloster will offer a premium dual-tone cabin with leather upholstery, brushed aluminum inlays, a large panoramic sunroof, a 'floating' 12.3-inch touchscreen, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a yacht-style gear selector.
The 7-seater model will offer captain seats in the middle row, a bench seat in the third row, and a rear AC vent with dedicated controls.
Power and performance
MG Gloster is likely to be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options. The first option will be a 2.0-liter diesel engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox. This mill makes 212hp of power and 480Nm of torque.
A 224hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine is also on the cards and it should come with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
What about the pricing?
According to the reports, the MG Gloster will be released in India before Diwali festival, which will be celebrated on November 14. As far as pricing is concerned, we expect the flagship SUV to be launched in the range of Rs. 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom).