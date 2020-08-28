Ahead of its launch, Czech automaker Skoda has started accepting pre-bookings for the automatic model of the Rapid compact sedan in India. Interested buyers can pre-order the car via the company's dealerships or through the official website for a refundable amount of Rs. 25,000. Meanwhile, the deliveries of the Rapid will begin in the country from September 18. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Skoda Rapid (automatic): At a glance

The Skoda Rapid (automatic) will offer a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out vertical slat grille, a muscular bumper with sculpted lines, and a huge trapezoidal air dam. On the sides, the compact sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and body-colored door handles. It will also come with an all-LED lighting setup and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Skoda Rapid (automatic) will offer a dual-tone five-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with leather upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The sedan will pack an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it will get multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information Power and performance

The Skoda Rapid (automatic) will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 110hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the sedan will be handled by a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Pricing What about the pricing?