Last updated on Aug 28, 2020, 12:25 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its launch, Czech automaker Skoda has started accepting pre-bookings for the automatic model of the Rapid compact sedan in India.
Interested buyers can pre-order the car via the company's dealerships or through the official website for a refundable amount of Rs. 25,000.
Meanwhile, the deliveries of the Rapid will begin in the country from September 18.
Here's our roundup.
The Skoda Rapid (automatic) will offer a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out vertical slat grille, a muscular bumper with sculpted lines, and a huge trapezoidal air dam.
On the sides, the compact sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and body-colored door handles.
It will also come with an all-LED lighting setup and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
The Skoda Rapid (automatic) will offer a dual-tone five-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with leather upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel with cruise control.
The sedan will pack an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, it will get multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.
The Skoda Rapid (automatic) will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 110hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the sedan will be handled by a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.
As per the reports, the upcoming Skoda Rapid (automatic) is likely to carry a premium of around Rs. 1 lakh over the manual variant, which starts at Rs. 7.49 lakh for the base model and goes up to Rs. 11.79 lakh for the top-spec Monte Carlo trim.
Once launched, it will take on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, and Honda City.
