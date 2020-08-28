Last updated on Aug 28, 2020, 02:09 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Force Motors has postponed the launch of its BS6-compliant Gurkha SUV from October to the end of 2020. According to the reports, the company is presently focusing on meeting demand for Traveller ambulances.
To recall, the new-generation Gurkha was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and was supposed to be unveiled by April. However, the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The 2020 Force Gurkha will retain the shape of its predecessor and sit on a ladder-frame chassis. It will sport a new grille, refreshed bumpers at both the ends, rounded headlamps with LED DRLs, and updated taillights.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, squared wheel arches, and alloy wheels wrapped in off-road friendly tires.
The upcoming Force Gurkha will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel mill that belches out 90hp of maximum power and 260Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The 2020 Gurkha will offer a dual-tone six-seater cabin, featuring four forward-facing seats, two jump seats in the back, a refreshed dashboard, and a steering wheel with tilt-and-telescopic adjustment.
The SUV will pack an updated digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, it will provide dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.
Force Motors will announce the details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the BS6-compliant Gurkha at the time of launch. However, the car is expected to cost around Rs. 10-12 lakh (ex-showroom). Once unveiled, it will go against the all-new Mahindra Thar.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.