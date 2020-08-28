Force Motors has postponed the launch of its BS6-compliant Gurkha SUV from October to the end of 2020. According to the reports, the company is presently focusing on meeting demand for Traveller ambulances. To recall, the new-generation Gurkha was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and was supposed to be unveiled by April. However, the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Exteriors 2020 Force Gurkha: At a glance

The 2020 Force Gurkha will retain the shape of its predecessor and sit on a ladder-frame chassis. It will sport a new grille, refreshed bumpers at both the ends, rounded headlamps with LED DRLs, and updated taillights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, squared wheel arches, and alloy wheels wrapped in off-road friendly tires.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming Force Gurkha will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel mill that belches out 90hp of maximum power and 260Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Gurkha will offer a dual-tone six-seater cabin, featuring four forward-facing seats, two jump seats in the back, a refreshed dashboard, and a steering wheel with tilt-and-telescopic adjustment. The SUV will pack an updated digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it will provide dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the pricing?