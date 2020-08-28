Renault's first-ever sub-compact SUV, which is codenamed 'HBC', is likely to be launched in India soon. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads. As per the spy shot, the HBC will feature a horizontal twin-slat grille, silvered roof rails, and a bulky rear bumper. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Renault HBC: At a glance Credits:

The upcoming Renault HBC will look identical to the KWID hatchback, featuring a sloping roofline, a horizontal twin-slat grille, a large air dam, and a wide shark-fin antenna. It will also get sleek headlamps and a bulky bumper on the rear side with black cladding. On the sides, the sub-compact SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, and alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Renault HBC will offer a grayish-black cabin with dual gloveboxes, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sub-compact SUV will also pack a 'floating' 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of passengers, it will come with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information Power and performance

The Renault HBC is expected to get the same BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that powers the Triber SUV. The motor generates 72hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. The transmission choices on the HBC will include a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

Key details What about the pricing?