Ahead of its launch in India next month, Toyota has revealed the interior details and features of the Urban Cruiser SUV. It will have a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-like cabin with dual-tone upholstery, a 7-inch Smart Playcast console, automatic AC, and cruise control. Meanwhile, the Urban Cruiser can be booked via the company's dealerships and official website for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

Exteriors Toyota Urban Cruiser: At a glance

Toyota Urban Cruiser will have an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-covered dual-slat grille, faux air dams, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and silver-colored skid plate. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, it will exhibit dual-chamber LED projector headlamps with dual-function LED DRL-cum-indicator, split LED taillights, and LED fog lamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The upcoming Urban Cruiser will have a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone dark brown upholstery, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and a three-spoke steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV will pack a semi-digital instrument panel and a 7-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, electrochromic rear-view mirror, and rain-sensing wipers.

Engine Power and performance

The Urban Cruiser will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that belches out 103hp/138Nm. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The automatic variants will also pack a Lithium-ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to offer features like torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start-stop.

Information What about the pricing?