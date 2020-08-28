Last updated on Aug 28, 2020, 04:10 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its launch in India next month, Toyota has revealed the interior details and features of the Urban Cruiser SUV.
It will have a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-like cabin with dual-tone upholstery, a 7-inch Smart Playcast console, automatic AC, and cruise control.
Meanwhile, the Urban Cruiser can be booked via the company's dealerships and official website for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.
Toyota Urban Cruiser will have an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-covered dual-slat grille, faux air dams, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and silver-colored skid plate.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
For lighting, it will exhibit dual-chamber LED projector headlamps with dual-function LED DRL-cum-indicator, split LED taillights, and LED fog lamps.
The upcoming Urban Cruiser will have a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone dark brown upholstery, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and a three-spoke steering wheel with cruise control.
The SUV will pack a semi-digital instrument panel and a 7-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, electrochromic rear-view mirror, and rain-sensing wipers.
The Urban Cruiser will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that belches out 103hp/138Nm. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.
The automatic variants will also pack a Lithium-ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to offer features like torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start-stop.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser is slated to be launched in India in September and is likely to be priced at around Rs. 8 lakh. In India, it will take on rivals like Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.