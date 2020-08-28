Ahead of its global launch in October this year, BMW has revealed the 2021 4 Series Coupe.

The premium two-door sedan is based on the company's CLAR platform and differentiates itself from the 3 Series model with a bold design and a slightly souped up cabin.

Under the hood, the 4 Series sedan gets a 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter engine option.

Here's our roundup.