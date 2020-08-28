Last updated on Aug 28, 2020, 07:11 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its global launch in October this year, BMW has revealed the 2021 4 Series Coupe.
The premium two-door sedan is based on the company's CLAR platform and differentiates itself from the 3 Series model with a bold design and a slightly souped up cabin.
Under the hood, the 4 Series sedan gets a 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter engine option.
Here's our roundup.
The 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe is based on the CLAR platform that's also shared by the 3 Series. It features a vertically-stacked kidney grille, a muscular bonnet, angular air dams, sleek LED headlamps, and a sloping roofline.
On the sides, the two-door sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. It has a length of 4,768mm and a wheelbase of 2,851mm.
The 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe draws power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that generates 184hp in the 420i and 258hp in the 430i model. The M440i variant gets a 3.0-liter, straight-six turbo-petrol engine that comes paired to a mild-hybrid system and produces 374hp.
The 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe features a dual-tone cabin with leather sports seats, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The sedan also packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch iDrive touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
On the safety front, it provides multiple airbags and a parking camera.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe will be announced at the launch event in October. However, it is expected to sport a price-tag of around Rs. 55 lakh.
