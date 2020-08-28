Last updated on Aug 28, 2020, 07:12 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra has launched a BS6-compliant automatic variant of its XUV500 in India. It was discontinued when the automaker upgraded the line-up to meet the latest emission norms.
The new model retains the design and features of the 2020 XUV500 while packing a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill and a 6-speed, torque-converter automatic gearbox.
As for the pocket-pinch, it starts at Rs. 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Mahindra XUV500 offers a sporty design, featuring a chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, projector headlamps with DRLs, and a silver-colored skid plate.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and eye-catching alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.
The Mahindra XUV500 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that belches out 140hp/360Nm. The motor comes mated to an Aisin-sourced 6-speed, torque-converter automatic unit that offers a creep function as well as a sequential manual mode.
The Mahindra XUV500 has a premium seven-seater cabin that features adjustable leather seats, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV also packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Mahindra Bluesense app.
For the safety of the passengers, it offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and 'Follow-me-home' headlights.
The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 (automatic) starts at Rs. 15.65 lakh for the base-end W7 model and goes up to Rs. 18.88 lakh for the top-spec W11 (O) trim. At this price-point, it takes on MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Harrier.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.