Mahindra has launched a BS6-compliant automatic variant of its XUV500 in India. It was discontinued when the automaker upgraded the line-up to meet the latest emission norms.

The new model retains the design and features of the 2020 XUV500 while packing a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill and a 6-speed, torque-converter automatic gearbox.

As for the pocket-pinch, it starts at Rs. 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom).