Last updated on Aug 28, 2020, 07:19 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Kawasaki has finally launched the BS6-compliant version of its Vulcan S motorcycle in India.
The cruiser retains the design and features of the outgoing model while packing an updated 649cc parallel-twin engine. It will now be offered in a single color scheme called Metallic Flat Raw Graystone.
Meanwhile, bookings for the Vulcan S are underway via the company's dealerships across the country.
The 2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S sits on a high-tensile steel frame and offers an old-school cruiser design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and wide handlebars for a laid-back riding position.
The tourer also gets an oval-shaped headlamp, rectangular mirrors, a miniature exhaust pipe, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a digital-analog instrument console.
The Kawasaki Vulcan S draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which makes 61hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 62.4Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the BS6-compliant Kawasaki Vulcan S comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.
In India, the BS6-compliant Kawasaki Vulcan S carries a price-tag of Rs. 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 30,000 dearer than the outgoing BS4 model. As mentioned before, the bike is currently up for booking via the company's dealerships across the country.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.