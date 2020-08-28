Japanese automaker Kawasaki has finally launched the BS6-compliant version of its Vulcan S motorcycle in India. The cruiser retains the design and features of the outgoing model while packing an updated 649cc parallel-twin engine. It will now be offered in a single color scheme called Metallic Flat Raw Graystone. Meanwhile, bookings for the Vulcan S are underway via the company's dealerships across the country.

Design BS6 Kawasaki Vulcan S: At a glance

The 2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S sits on a high-tensile steel frame and offers an old-school cruiser design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and wide handlebars for a laid-back riding position. The tourer also gets an oval-shaped headlamp, rectangular mirrors, a miniature exhaust pipe, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a digital-analog instrument console.

Information Power and performance

The Kawasaki Vulcan S draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which makes 61hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 62.4Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BS6-compliant Kawasaki Vulcan S comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?