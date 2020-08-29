Last updated on Aug 29, 2020, 12:09 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
BMW Motorrad has confirmed that the bookings for the upcoming BS6-compliant G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles in India will begin on September 1.
Interested customers can head to the company's dealerships or fill a form on its official website to book one for themselves.
The company has also announced that the deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Both the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will sit on a tubular frame and offer an off-road friendly design, featuring a revamped headlamp cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, an upswept exhaust pipe, and sporty graphics.
Both the motorcycles will also offer an updated instrument console with smartphone connectivity, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
The BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R will draw power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 33.5hp of maximum power and 28Nm of torque. The motor will come paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling.
The suspension duties on both the motorbikes are likely to be handled by inverted forks on the front and a central spring strut on the rear end.
The BS6-compliant BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be launched in India in September. They are expected to carry a significant premium over the previous-generation models, which cost Rs. 2.99 lakh and Rs. 3.49 lakh, respectively.
