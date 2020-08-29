Piaggio has announced that its limited-run 'Racing Sixties' scooter will be launched in India on September 1. The upcoming Vespa Racing Sixties will share its internals with the SXL 150 model, but feature a graphic scheme inspired from racing liveries of the 1960s. The scooter was slated to be launched in March but the plans got delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Design Vespa Racing Sixties: At a glance

The Vespa Racing Sixties will offer an eye-catching look, featuring an indicator-mounted apron, a smoked windscreen, and gold-colored wheels. It will also get a USB charger and an under-seat light. The scooter will sport a white base color with red and gold graphics along with a matte black finish on the headlight surround, mirrors, as well as the exhaust can.

Information Power and performance

The Vespa Racing Sixties will draw power from a BS6-compliant 150cc, three-valve, fuel-injected engine that generates 10.4hp of maximum power at 7,600rpm and 10.6Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The motor will come mated to an automatic CVT gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Vespa Racing Sixties will come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear side, and single-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter will be handled by a single sidearm absorber on the front and a dual-effect hydraulic shock suspension on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?