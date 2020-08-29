Ahead of its launch in early-2021, Nissan has revealed the interior details and features of the Magnite sub-compact SUV. The upcoming crossover will have a dual-tone cabin with a fully-digital octagonal instrument console, octagonal air conditioning vents, sporty mono-form seats, connected car tech, and a 360-degree parking camera. For the uninitiated, the car's concept model was unveiled in July.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

The Nissan Magnite will have a sporty look, featuring a chrome-finished octagonal-shaped grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a designer skid plate. For lighting, it will get LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs. On the sides, the sub-compact SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arches, chrome-covered door handles, and eye-catching alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Nissan Magnite will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-charged petrol mill that belches out 99hp of maximum power and 160Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the sub-compact SUV will be handled by a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Nissan Magnite will have an all-black cabin with a red-paneled dashboard, mono-form seats, automatic AC, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The crossover will also pack a fully-digital instrument panel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. On the safety front, it will offer multiple airbags and a 360-degree parking camera.

Information What about the pricing?