Last updated on Aug 29, 2020, 04:48 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its launch in early-2021, Nissan has revealed the interior details and features of the Magnite sub-compact SUV.
The upcoming crossover will have a dual-tone cabin with a fully-digital octagonal instrument console, octagonal air conditioning vents, sporty mono-form seats, connected car tech, and a 360-degree parking camera.
For the uninitiated, the car's concept model was unveiled in July.
The Nissan Magnite will have a sporty look, featuring a chrome-finished octagonal-shaped grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a designer skid plate. For lighting, it will get LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs.
On the sides, the sub-compact SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arches, chrome-covered door handles, and eye-catching alloy wheels.
The Nissan Magnite will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-charged petrol mill that belches out 99hp of maximum power and 160Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the sub-compact SUV will be handled by a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox.
The Nissan Magnite will have an all-black cabin with a red-paneled dashboard, mono-form seats, automatic AC, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The crossover will also pack a fully-digital instrument panel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology.
On the safety front, it will offer multiple airbags and a 360-degree parking camera.
The Nissan Magnite will be launched in India in early-2021 and is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Once unveiled, the sub-compact SUV will take on the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Toyota's upcoming Urban Cruiser.
