As an addition to its range of adventure motorcycles in India, Italian automaker Benelli is expected to launch the TRK 800 and 800X in 2021. Both the motorcycles will be based on Qianjiang's QJ SRG750, which was recently spotted in China. The India-bound TRK 800 and 800X will pack a BS6-compliant 750cc parallel-twin engine and boast an off-road friendly design. Here's our roundup.

Design Benelli TRK 800 and 800X: At a glance

Both the Benelli TRK 800 and 800X will offer an off-road-friendly design, featuring a twin-LED headlight setup, a split-seat, high-set handlebars, a digital instrument console, and an adjustable windshield. The TRK 800 is likely to ply on 17-inch alloy wheels while the TRK 800X will get 19-inch and 17-inch spoked wheels at the front and rear, respectively.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Benelli TRK 800 and 800X will draw power from a BS6-compliant 750cc parallel-twin engine that makes 76hp of maximum power and 67Nm of peak torque. The motor is likely to be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli TRK 800 and 800X should come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties are likely to be handled by 50mm inverted forks on the front and a swing arm with shock-absorbing spring pre-load on the rear end.

Information When will the motorcycles be launched in India?