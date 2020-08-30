Revolt Motors has announced that it will start accepting bookings for its RV300 and RV400 electric motorcycles in Mumbai from August 30. The company has also opened its first hub in the city in Andheri (West). The motorcycles can be purchased via monthly subscription or a one-time payment option. Here's our roundup.

Design Revolt RV300 and RV400: At a glance

Both the Revolt RV300 and RV400 sit on a lightweight single-cradle frame and offer a sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an LED headlamp cluster, and blacked-out alloy wheels. They also have a digital instrument console with support for navigation, adjustable footpegs, and eye-catching body graphics.

Internals Power and performance

The Revolt RV300 packs a 1.5kW motor that draws power from a 2.7kWh battery pack. The powertrain offers a riding range of 180km per charge and a top-speed of 65km/h. Meanwhile, the RV400 gets a 3kW motor and a 3.24kW battery pack. The setup promises a range of 150km on a single charge and a top-speed of 85km/h.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the RV300 and RV400 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling. They also offer three riding modes- Eco, Normal, and Sport. Suspension duties on both the bikes are handled by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Pricing What about the pricing?