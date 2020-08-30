Harley-Davidson's first-ever sub-500cc motorcycle, the 338R, is expected to be launched in China later this year. In the latest development, a production-ready model of the bike has been spotted, confirming its presence as well as revealing some of the design highlights. It will be based on the Benelli 302S and is expected to pack a Qianjiang-sourced 353cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Harley-Davidson 338R: At a glance Credits:

As per the spy shot, Harley-Davidson 338R will be based on the Benelli 302S and sit on a trestle steel frame. It will offer an eye-catching look, featuring a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, a miniature exhaust pipe, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The bike will also have a digital-analog instrument console, a rounded halogen headlamp, and should tip the scales at around 185kg.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Harley-Davidson 338R is likely to draw power from a 353cc engine that makes around 42hp of maximum power. The motor should come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Harley-Davidson 338R should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by 41mm inverted forks on the front and a swingarm with central shock absorber on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?