As an addition to its line-up of performance estates, BMW Motorrad will launch its M3 Touring model in 2022. In the latest development, the company has released a video featuring a camouflaged mule of the car on Instagram. According to the clip, the car will have large air dams, and quad exhaust pipes. Moreover, it will be powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine.

Exteriors BMW M3 Touring: At a glance

The BMW M3 Touring will bear a more aggressive look than the standard model. It will have a sloping roofline, a vertically-oriented kidney grille, a muscular bonnet, large air dams, and quad exhaust pipes. On the sides, the estate will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, blacked-out B-pillars, and alloy wheels. For lighting, it will get sleek adjustable headlamps.

Information Power and performance

BMW M3 Touring is expected to draw power from an S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter, in-line engine, that also powers the M3 and M4 cars. The mill makes 480hp of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties should be handled by a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

No details pertaining to the interiors of the BMW M3 Touring are available yet. However, it should get a luxurious cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The estate will pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. There should be multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and other standard safety features.

Information What about the pricing?