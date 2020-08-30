Last updated on Aug 30, 2020, 05:56 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
As an addition to its line-up of performance estates, BMW Motorrad will launch its M3 Touring model in 2022.
In the latest development, the company has released a video featuring a camouflaged mule of the car on Instagram.
According to the clip, the car will have large air dams, and quad exhaust pipes. Moreover, it will be powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine.
Leaving M Town. #TheM3 #BMW #M3 #TOURING #G81 #BMWM
A post shared by bmwm on
The BMW M3 Touring will bear a more aggressive look than the standard model. It will have a sloping roofline, a vertically-oriented kidney grille, a muscular bonnet, large air dams, and quad exhaust pipes.
On the sides, the estate will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, blacked-out B-pillars, and alloy wheels.
For lighting, it will get sleek adjustable headlamps.
BMW M3 Touring is expected to draw power from an S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter, in-line engine, that also powers the M3 and M4 cars. The mill makes 480hp of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties should be handled by a 7-speed automatic gearbox.
No details pertaining to the interiors of the BMW M3 Touring are available yet. However, it should get a luxurious cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The estate will pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
There should be multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and other standard safety features.
The BMW M3 Touring will make its global debut in 2022, but it is unclear if it will make its way to India. If it does, it should be more expensive than M3 sedan which carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.3 crore.
