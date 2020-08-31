Mercedes-Benz's next-generation SL sports car is expected to make its global debut in 2021. In the latest development, the automaker has shared some images of the pre-production model, revealing its design details. As per the images, it will bear resemblance to the AMG GT with an extended bonnet, sloping roofline, sleek headlamps, and a fabric soft-top. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Next-gen Mercedes-Benz SL: At a glance

The next-gen Mercedes-Benz SL will be based on the company's MSA platform, akin to the AMG GT. It will have an eye-catching look, featuring a fabric soft-top, an angular mesh grille, pronounced rear haunches, and quad exhaust pipes. For lighting, it will get adjustable LED headlights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by sleek ORVMs and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

At present, not much is known about the interiors of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz SL. However, the two-door coupe will offer a premium 2+2 cabin layout, which will include two full-sized front seats and two small rear seats. It should also offer automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped power steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment console, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras.

Engine Power and performance

The base-end SL 450 EQ Boost is likely to pack a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 370hp of power and a 22hp integrated starter motor. The SL 53 is expected to use an AMG-tuned 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that will generate around 436hp. The range-topping SL 500 EQ Boost and AMG SL 63 will utilize a 4.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that will generate around 608hp.

Information What about the pricing?