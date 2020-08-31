Royal Enfield will start accepting pre-orders for its 2020 Himalayan off-roader motorcycle in the US from September 1. It will be exported from India as a completely built-up unit and will be offered in a single variant. The 2020 model comes with features like hazard lights, switchable ABS, a reworked side-stand, and an updated 411cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan: At a glance

The Himalayan sits on a half-duplex split-cradle frame and offers an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upward-bent exhaust, and spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose knobby tires. It also packs a digital-analog instrument console, a halogen headlight, and hazard lights. Further, the off-roader comes in Rock Red, Gravel Gray, Lake Blue, Sleet Grey, and Granite Black colors.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan draws power from a fuel-injected 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 24.3hp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 32Nm at 4,000-4,500rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. The suspension duties on the adventure tourer are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?