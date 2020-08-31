Last updated on Aug 31, 2020, 04:21 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Luxury automaker Bentley has introduced a new styling package for its flagship sedan, the Flying Spur.
The package includes a host of hand-made carbon fiber exterior components and a 3D Bentley badge.
Customers can order the styling kit on the Flying Spur through the company's dealership for a new car or get their old cars retrofitted.
Here's our roundup.
The Bentley Flying Spur sports an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet, and rounded adjustable headlamps.
On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
The new styling kit adds high-gloss carbon fiber components like a front bumper splitter, a rear diffuser, and a boot lid spoiler.
In India, the Bentley Flying Spur is powered by a BS6-compliant 5,950cc twin-turbocharged W12 engine that makes 626hp of maximum power at 5,000-6,000rpm, and 900Nm of peak torque at 1,350-4,500rpm. The transmission duties on the sedan are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
The Bentley Flying Spur has a luxurious 4-seater cabin featuring ventilated leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The sedan also packs a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
For the safety of the passengers, it offers multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, a tire pressure monitoring system, and an engine immobilizer.
In India, the BS6-compliant Bentley Flying Spur sedan starts at Rs. 3.21 crore for the entry-level V8 model and goes up to Rs. 3.41 crore for the top-spec W12 trim.
