Ahead of its launch in the US on September 3, Jeep has teased the 2021 Wagoneer SUV. As per the teaser, the car will feature a massive panoramic sunroof, dual-tone bodywork, a muscular bonnet, and a premium cabin with chrome detailing. It will be offered in Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer variants, and the production is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021.

Exteriors 2021 Jeep Wagoneer: At a glance

The 2021 Jeep Wagoneer will have an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-finished seven-slat grille with 'Wagoneer' lettering on it and a muscular sculpted bonnet. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, body-colored support pillars, ORVMs, door handles, and alloy wheels. For lighting, it is expected to offer an all-LED setup.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Jeep Wagoneer will have a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and chrome-finished AC vents. The SUV will pack a digital instrument console and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety features like multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should also be available.

Engine Power and performance

The Jeep Wagoneer is expected to share its mechanical underpinnings with the RAM 1500, which is offered in four engine options. The base model has a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 305hp/365Nm. There are also two 5.7-liter V8 mills available on the RAM 1500 which generate 395hp/ 556Nm. The company has also introduced a new 3.0-liter V6 diesel motor that makes 260hp/651Nm.

Information What about the pricing?