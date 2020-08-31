Royal Enfield may launch a new flagship motorcycle in India that will be based on the KX Bobber concept we saw at the EICMA 2018. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming cruiser has been spotted testing on the roads sans any camouflage. It will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rounded headlamp unit, alloy wheels, and a 650cc parallel-twin motor.

Design Royal Enfield KX Bobber: At a glance

Royal Enfield's upcoming cruiser, likely to be called the KX Bobber, will have an eye-catching look, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, low handlebar, forward-set footpegs, and flared fenders. The bike's retro look will be accentuated by a rounded headlamp, turn indicators, and taillight. It will also get an instrument console with dual pods, alloy wheels, and dual exhaust pipes.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming KX Bobber is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 650cc parallel-twin engine found on the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. The motor makes 47hp/52Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield KX Bobber will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by upside-down forks on the front side and twin-shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?