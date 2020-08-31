Ather Energy has announced a referral program for its most popular offering in India, the Ather 450. Under this scheme, if a new customer buys an Ather 450 e-scooter using the referral code of an existing owner, then both the referrer and the buyer will receive some monetary credits. At present, this service is available only in Chennai and Bengaluru. Here's our roundup.

Information How does the referral program work?

Under Ather Energy's referral program, existing Ather 450 owners will have to share a referral code with their acquaintances. If those people use the referral code to purchase a new Ather 450 e-scooter, both the parties will receive monetary credits worth Rs. 2,500.

Exteriors Ather 450: At a glance

The Ather 450 sits on an aluminum chassis and offers an eye-catching design, featuring an all-LED lighting setup, a slightly stepped-up seat, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The e-scooter also packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with a 7-inch touchscreen display that supports on-screen navigation. Moreover, it offers a 22-liter under-seat storage and has a kerb weight of 108kg.

Information Power and performance

The Ather 450 packs a 2.4kWh Lithium-ion battery and a Brushless DC motor that generates 7.2hp/20.5Nm. The setup comes paired to an automatic gearbox. The e-scooter offers a top-speed of 80km/h, and a real-world range of 75km and 60km in Economy and Power modes, respectively.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ather 450 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with a combined braking system to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the electric scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?