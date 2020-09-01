Italian automaker Aprilia has unveiled a limited-edition track-only version of its Tuono V4 hyper naked superbike called the Tuono V4 X. The exclusive model is priced at €35,000 (around Rs. 30.61 lakh); only 10 such bikes will be produced. As for the highlights, it comes with carbon fiber bodywork, MotoGP-inspired wings, and lightweight Marchesini wheels. Here's our roundup.

Design Aprilia Tuono V4 X: At a glance

The Aprilia Tuono V4 X sits on an aluminum dual-beam chassis and offers a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank and an upward-bent Akrapovic exhaust pipe made of titanium and carbon fiber. The bike also gets blacked-out Marchesini magnesium wheels wrapped in Pirelli racing tires, a digital instrument console, and MotoGP-inspired wings. It has a dry weight of 166kg.

Information Engine and Power

The limited-run Aprilia Tuono V4 X draws power from a 1,077cc V4 , fuel-injected DOHC engine that makes 217hp of maximum power. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the limited-edition Aprilia Tuono V4 X comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a bi-directional quick-shifter, and race-specific electronics. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by Sachs upside-down forks on the front, a double-braced aluminium swingarm on the rear, and Ohlins' semi-active electronic suspension.

Information What about the pricing?