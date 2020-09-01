Last updated on Sep 01, 2020, 12:10 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Italian automaker Aprilia has unveiled a limited-edition track-only version of its Tuono V4 hyper naked superbike called the Tuono V4 X.
The exclusive model is priced at €35,000 (around Rs. 30.61 lakh); only 10 such bikes will be produced.
As for the highlights, it comes with carbon fiber bodywork, MotoGP-inspired wings, and lightweight Marchesini wheels.
The Aprilia Tuono V4 X sits on an aluminum dual-beam chassis and offers a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank and an upward-bent Akrapovic exhaust pipe made of titanium and carbon fiber.
The bike also gets blacked-out Marchesini magnesium wheels wrapped in Pirelli racing tires, a digital instrument console, and MotoGP-inspired wings.
It has a dry weight of 166kg.
The limited-run Aprilia Tuono V4 X draws power from a 1,077cc V4 , fuel-injected DOHC engine that makes 217hp of maximum power. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the limited-edition Aprilia Tuono V4 X comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a bi-directional quick-shifter, and race-specific electronics.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by Sachs upside-down forks on the front, a double-braced aluminium swingarm on the rear, and Ohlins' semi-active electronic suspension.
The limited-edition Aprilia Tuono V4 X carries a price-tag of €35,000 (roughly Rs. 30.61 lakh) and only 10 units will be produced. As per the reports, all the units have already been booked.
