Japanese automaker Kawasaki will launch the BS6-compliant version of its Z900 motorbike in India in the third week of September (i.e. between September 13-19), according to Autocar. As for the highlights, the motorbike will come with an LED headlight, a TFT screen with Bluetooth compatibility, an updated 948cc engine, and four riding modes. Here's our roundup.

Design BS6 Kawasaki Z900: At a glance

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 will retain the frame and design of the outgoing model, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upward-bent exhaust pipe. The motorbike will also get an LED headlamp, a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and blacked-out alloy wheels. It will have a kerb weight of 210kg and a 17-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 948cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, in the BS4 state-of-tune, the mill makes 125hp of power and 98.6Nm of torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The new Kawasaki Z900 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and two power modes. It will also offer four riding modes- Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider. The suspension duties on the motorbike will be handled by 41mm inverted forks on the front and a horizontal back-link shocker on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?