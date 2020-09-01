Ahead of its debut in Europe later this year, Italian automaker Aprilia has showcased the RS 660 motorcycle in a new video. The mid-weight sports bike will come with a fully-faired design with split headlights, attractive bodywork, contrast-colored alloy wheels, a digital instrument console, a 660cc parallel-twin engine, and a host of riding aids. Here's our roundup.

Facebook Post Take a look at the teaser video

Design Aprilia RS 660: At a glance

The Aprilia RS 660 will offer a sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a split headlamp unit, a raised windshield, an under-slung exhaust, and eye-catching body graphics. The sports bike will also get an all-LED setup for lighting, and pack a digital instrument console. Moreover, it will ply on alloy wheels and have a dry weight of 168kg.

Information Power and performance

The Aprilia RS 660 will draw power from a 660cc parallel-twin engine. The motor generates 100hp of maximum power and comes paired to a manual gearbox. However, the full specifications are yet to be announced.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Aprilia RS 660 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Electronic rider aids like a quick-shifter, multi-level traction control, riding modes, cornering ABS, wheelie control system, and engine braking system will also be provided. Meanwhile, the suspension duties will be handled by 41mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?