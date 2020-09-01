Ahead of its global debut tomorrow, German automaker Mercedes-Benz has released a teaser video, highlighting the features of its 2021 S-Class sedan. The premium vehicle will come with an updated LED headlamp cluster, reclining rear seats, and an ambient lighting system. On the safety front, it will offer an E-Active Body Control feature and the world's first rear-seat airbags. Here's our roundup.

Facebook Post Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: At a glance

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished horizontal slat grille, new LED headlamps, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 3,365mm, and a ground clearance of 109mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class will get a spacious four-seater cabin with reclining leather seats wrapped in quilted leather, ambient lighting, a Burmester audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan will sport a 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, it will provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and parking cameras.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 S-Class will draw power from a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder petrol engine that generates 521Nm of peak torque when combined with a 250Nm mild-hybrid powertrain and a maximum power of 500hp when mated to a plug-in hybrid setup. The S580 trim will pack a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 motor that makes 492hp/700Nm while the top-of-the-line Mercedes-AMG S65 model will come with an 800hp 6.0-liter engine.

Information What about the pricing?