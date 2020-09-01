To celebrate Bonneville range's 61st anniversary, Triumph is offering free accessories worth Rs. 61,000 on the Bonneville line-up, that includes Street Twin, Speedmaster, T100, and T120 models. These offers can be availed at the company's dealerships for a limited period of time. The company has also announced that the Bonnveille range is available in India at a starting monthly installment of Rs. 9,999.

Bike #1 Triumph Street Twin: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 7.45 lakh

The Triumph Street Twin sits on a tubular steel cradle frame and offers a naked sporty design. It has a rounded halogen headlamp, a digital-analog instrument console, and sporty alloy wheels. The bike draws power from a BS6-compliant 900cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 65hp/80Nm. It also comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with slip-assist clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, and ABS.

Bike #2 Triumph Bonneville T100: Priced at Rs. 8.87 lakh

The Bonneville T100 sits on a twin-cradle frame and has a retro design, featuring a rounded halogen headlamp, a digital-analog instrument console, and spoked wheels. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 900cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 54hp and 80Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. For the safety of the rider, the T100 offers disc brakes on both the wheels.

Bike #3 Triumph Bonneville T120: Retails at Rs. 9.98 lakh

The Bonneville T120 has a retro look which is accentuated by a rounded LED headlight, spoked wheels, and a matte-black finish on the body parts. The motorbike runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter engine that makes 79hp/104Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the safety front, it provides disc brakes on both the wheels, dual-channel ABS, and switchable traction control.

Bike #4 Triumph Speedmaster: Priced at Rs. 11.34 lakh