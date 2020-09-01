-
01 Sep 2020
Triumph is offering benefits worth Rs. 61,000 on these motorcycles
To celebrate Bonneville range's 61st anniversary, Triumph is offering free accessories worth Rs. 61,000 on the Bonneville line-up, that includes Street Twin, Speedmaster, T100, and T120 models.
These offers can be availed at the company's dealerships for a limited period of time.
The company has also announced that the Bonnveille range is available in India at a starting monthly installment of Rs. 9,999.
Bike #1
Triumph Street Twin: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 7.45 lakh
The Triumph Street Twin sits on a tubular steel cradle frame and offers a naked sporty design. It has a rounded halogen headlamp, a digital-analog instrument console, and sporty alloy wheels.
The bike draws power from a BS6-compliant 900cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 65hp/80Nm.
It also comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with slip-assist clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, and ABS.
Bike #2
Triumph Bonneville T100: Priced at Rs. 8.87 lakh
The Bonneville T100 sits on a twin-cradle frame and has a retro design, featuring a rounded halogen headlamp, a digital-analog instrument console, and spoked wheels.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 900cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 54hp and 80Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
For the safety of the rider, the T100 offers disc brakes on both the wheels.
Bike #3
Triumph Bonneville T120: Retails at Rs. 9.98 lakh
The Bonneville T120 has a retro look which is accentuated by a rounded LED headlight, spoked wheels, and a matte-black finish on the body parts.
The motorbike runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter engine that makes 79hp/104Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
On the safety front, it provides disc brakes on both the wheels, dual-channel ABS, and switchable traction control.
Bike #4
Triumph Speedmaster: Priced at Rs. 11.34 lakh
The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster gets an old-school cruiser design, featuring a bulbous headlamp, a chrome-finished exhaust pipe, and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank.
The cruiser draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter parallel-twin engine that makes 78hp/107Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The Speedmaster also offers a digital-analog instrument console and disc brakes on both the wheels.