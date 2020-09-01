Piaggio has launched its limited-edition Vespa Racing Sixties scooter in India. It features a graphic scheme inspired from racing liveries of the 1960s, with dual-tone red and white paintwork. The special model is offered in 125cc and 150cc variants and they share their internals with the Vespa SXL 125 and SXL 150, respectively. Here's our roundup.

Design Vespa Racing Sixties: At a glance

The Vespa Racing Sixties scooter has a sporty look, featuring an indicator-mounted apron, a USB charger, an under-seat light, and gold-colored wheels. The vehicle gets a white base color with contrasting red-and-gold graphics on the front as well as the sides. Moreover, there is a matte black finish on the mirrors, headlamp surround, and the exhaust cover.

Information Power and performance

The 125cc Vespa Racing Sixties draws power from a BS6-compliant engine that makes 9.93hp of power and 9.6Nm of torque. The 150cc model packs a slightly powerful motor that generates 10.4hp of power and 10.6Nm of torque. Both the variants come with a CVT gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Vespa Racing Sixties scooter comes equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear. However, the 125cc model offers a combined braking system (CBS) while the 150cc model gets an anti-lock braking system (ABS). The suspension duties are handled by a single sidearm absorber on the front and a dual-effect hydraulic shocker on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?