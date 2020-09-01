Japanese automaker Honda has slashed the prices of the fourth-generation City in India, making the older model more affordable.

With the latest price-revision, the sedan now starts at Rs. 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) as against its previous retail price of Rs. 9.91 lakh.

At this price-point, it is Rs. 1.6 lakh cheaper than the recently-launched fifth-generation City.

Here's recalling the fourth-generation City.