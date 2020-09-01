Last updated on Sep 01, 2020, 07:15 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Honda has slashed the prices of the fourth-generation City in India, making the older model more affordable.
With the latest price-revision, the sedan now starts at Rs. 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) as against its previous retail price of Rs. 9.91 lakh.
At this price-point, it is Rs. 1.6 lakh cheaper than the recently-launched fifth-generation City.
Here's recalling the fourth-generation City.
The fourth-generation Honda City has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a large chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek adjustable headlamps.
On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome-covered door handles, and designer alloy wheels.
In terms of dimensions, it offers a ground clearance of 165mm and a wheelbase of 2,600mm.
The fourth-generation Honda City is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 117.6hp at 6,600rpm and a peak torque of 145Nm at 4,600rpm. The mill comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The fourth-generation Honda City has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel.
The sedan packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth and MirrorLink.
For the safety of the passengers, it also offers twin airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors.
In India, the fourth-generation Honda City sedan is sold in two trims- SV and V. With the latest price-revision, the former carries a price-tag of Rs. 9.3 lakh while the latter is priced at Rs. 10 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).
