Tata Motors will launch a new variant for its Nexon sub-compact SUV in India tomorrow, the company has announced. The upcoming model is expected to offer a DCT (dual-clutch transmission) automatic gearbox, faux leather upholstery, and an orange-colored exterior finish. As for the pocket-pinch, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 8 lakh. Meanwhile, here's recalling the Tata Nexon.

Exteriors Tata Nexon: At a glance

Tata Nexon has an eye-catching design, featuring a dual-tone color scheme, a chrome-accented grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, silver-colored skid plates, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, the sub-compact SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it offers a ground clearance of 209mm and a wheelbase of 2,498mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Tata Nexon offers a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel. The sub-compact SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it gets twin airbags, ABS with EBD, 'follow-me-home' headlamps, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

Tata Nexon is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel. The petrol mill makes 118hp of power and 170Nm of torque, while the diesel motor generates 108hp of power and 260Nm of torque. The transmission choices on the sub-compact SUV include a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. However, the upcoming variant is likely to offer a DCT unit.

Pricing What about the pricing?